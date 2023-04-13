By Andrea Howard

LT Kyle Cregge joins the podcast to discuss his March 2023 article, “Every Ship a SAG,” published by CIMSEC. LT Cregge is a surface warfare officer slated to relieve as the Operations Officer on USS Pickney. The conversation covers his vision of incorporating Large Unmanned Surface Vehicles (LUSV) into the fleet, in support of turning every ship into its own Surface Action Group (SAG).

Download Sea Control 426 – “Every Ship a SAG” with LT Kyle Cregge

Links

1. “Every Ship a SAG and the LUSV Imperative,” Kyle Cregge, CIMSEC, March 2, 2023.

2. Sea Control 215 – Bluetech: Gateway to the Undersea “Internet of Things,” by Andrea Howard, CIMSEC, December 9, 2020.

3. “20 Years of Naval Trends Guarantee a FY23 Shipbuilding Plan Failure,” Matthew Hipple, CIMSEC, May 9, 2022.

4. “The Age of American Naval Dominance is Over,” Jerry Hendrix, The Atlantic, March 13, 2023.

Andrea Howard is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Nathan Miller.