Call for Articles: A Design for Maintaining Maritime Superiority

By Dmitry Filipoff

Submissions Due: February 19, 2020

Week Dates: February 24-28, 2020

Article Length: 1000-3500 words

Submit to: Content@cimsec.org

U.S. Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Gilday recently released a Design for Maintaining Maritime Superiority, which identifies primary lines of effort for how the U.S. Navy will look to evolve. In this time of great power competition and unprecedented technological change, the Navy will be greatly challenged to pace the evolving threat environment, and this Design seeks to meet that challenge. As the Design proclaims, “Modern naval operations are in rapid transition, demanding the integrated, multi-domain capabilities of our fleets. We will respond to this transition with urgency.”

The Design ambitiously outlines serious changes and reassessments on the course of the Navy. Among them include an assessment of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan to evaluate the Navy’s force generation model, a pledge to integrate more closely with the Marine Corps, and the creation of a Warfighting Development Campaign Plan. Additionally, the Design emphasizes how the Navy should prioritize fleet-level warfare through the regular execution of large-scale exercises, and how cyber and information warfare must become more deeply ingrained in the Navy.

Authors are encouraged to write about these lines of effort and others contained in the Design, the underlying assumptions that may need reevaluation, and how the Design could best serve to guide the evolution of the Navy. Please send all submissions to Content@cimsec.org.

Dmitry Filipoff is CIMSEC’s Director of Online Content. Contact him at Content@cimsec.org.

Featured Image: PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 4, 2019) An MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 takes off from the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island is conducting routine operations in the eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy Laramore)

