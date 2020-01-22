By Dmitry Filipoff
U.S. Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Gilday recently released a Design for Maintaining Maritime Superiority, which identifies primary lines of effort for how the U.S. Navy will look to evolve. In this time of great power competition and unprecedented technological change, the Navy will be greatly challenged to pace the evolving threat environment, and this Design seeks to meet that challenge. As the Design proclaims, “Modern naval operations are in rapid transition, demanding the integrated, multi-domain capabilities of our fleets. We will respond to this transition with urgency.”
The Design ambitiously outlines serious changes and reassessments on the course of the Navy. Among them include an assessment of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan to evaluate the Navy’s force generation model, a pledge to integrate more closely with the Marine Corps, and the creation of a Warfighting Development Campaign Plan. Additionally, the Design emphasizes how the Navy should prioritize fleet-level warfare through the regular execution of large-scale exercises, and how cyber and information warfare must become more deeply ingrained in the Navy.CNO FRAGO 012019
Authors are encouraged to write about these lines of effort and others contained in the Design, the underlying assumptions that may need reevaluation, and how the Design could best serve to guide the evolution of the Navy. Please send all submissions to Content@cimsec.org.
Featured Image: PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 4, 2019) An MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 takes off from the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island is conducting routine operations in the eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy Laramore)
One thought on “Call for Articles: A Design for Maintaining Maritime Superiority”
Hate to be negative, but the .1 version reads like the NMS of the 80s, 90′ and 00s… If you “really” want a Navy in the “total” joint force then you need a bottom-up-document from deterrence across the “complete” joint force of your sisters in the USMC (and the Commandant’s new vision), State Department, etc., thru combat as the U.S. envisions fighting our real adversaries; China and Russia. That would be more of an “Integrated American Naval Power.” If that stuff is addressed, then the HA/DR, etc. is way… Frago 01/19 is an intellectual embarrassment or maybe even a cop-out.
Write a vision which reflectes reality, how you are going to work within the bounds of that reality and most of all – WORKS. Then train to it with what you own. Then feather it with the other-things and wanna- haves and build to it. Sorry, Mike