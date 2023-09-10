By Nathan Miller

Dr. Emilia Justyna Powell and Dr. Krista Wiegand join the program to discuss their book, The Peaceful Resolution of Territorial and Maritime Disputes.

Dr. Emilia Justyna Powell is a Professor of Political Science and Concurrent Professor of Law at the University of Notre Dame. Powell has also written Islamic Law and International Law: Peaceful Resolution of Disputes (Oxford University Press, 2020) and co-authored Domestic Law Goes Global: Legal Traditions and International Courts (Cambridge University Press, 2011).

Dr. Krista E. Wiegand is the Director of the Center for National Security and Foreign Affairs at the Baker School of Public Policy and Public Affairs and Professor of Political Science at the University of Tennessee. Wiegand has also written Enduring Territorial Disputes: Strategies of Bargaining, Coercive Diplomacy, and Settlement (University of Georgia Press, 2011), Bombs and Bullets: Governance by Islamic Terrorist and Guerrilla Groups (Routledge, 2010), and is co-editor of the book Islands of Contention: The China-Japan Border Dispute in a Multidisciplinary Perspective (Routledge, 2015).

Download Sea Control 461 – Peaceful Resolution of Territorial and Maritime Disputes with Dr. Emilia Justyna Powell and Dr. Krista Wiegand

Links

1. The Peaceful Resolution of Territorial & Maritime Disputes, by Emilia Justyna Powell and Krista E. Wiegand, Oxford University Press, 2023.

Nathan Miller edited and produced this episode.