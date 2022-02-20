By Andrea Howard

Sea Control host Andrea Howard talks with LTJG Sherbinin, USN about an article in the January 2022 edition of USNI’s Proceedings entitled, “Better, Faster, Cheaper Ship Maintenance – Now!” The article was coauthored with LT Thomas Wester, USN and CPT Richard Kuzma, USA.

LTJG Sherbinin is a surface warfare officer stationed in San Diego, currently leading the team writing the Navy’s Artificial Intelligence Strategy. He previously established the Hopper Group, which is the surface navy’s AI development and governance team.

Download Sea Control 320 – Better, Faster, Cheaper Ship Maintenance – Now! with Artem Sherbinin

Links

1. “Better, Faster, Cheaper Ship Maintenance – Now!” by LTJG Artem Sherbinin, USN; LT Thomas Wester, USN; and CPT Richard Kuzma, USA, USNI Proceedings, January 2022.

2. “A Fleet without a Rudder” by LTJG Artem Sherbinin, USNI Proceedings, October 2020. Andrea Howard is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Joshua Groover.