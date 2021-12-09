By Jon Frerichs

Andrew Norris joins the program to discuss his proposal for re-imagining and improving the Navy’s planning process to more effectively plan and execute lower-threshold maritime security operations — a must-listen for maritime planners and those interested in maritime operational-level planning.

Download Sea Control 300 — A New Planning Model for Lower-Threshold Maritime Operations

Links

1. “A New U.S. Planning Model for Lower-threshold Maritime Security Operations, Pt. 1,” by Andrew Norris, CIMSEC, July 27, 2021.

2. “A New U.S. Planning Model for Lower-threshold Maritime Security Operations, Pt. 2,” by Andrew Norris, CIMSEC, August 9, 2021.

Jon Frerichs is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Joshua Groover.