Sea Control 285 – Naval Mining and Undersea Warfare with David Strachan

By Jon Frerichs

David Strachan joins our program to discuss the history of mine warfare, the continued development of the seabed, and the evolution of undersea and seabed warfare.

Links

Chinese Mine Warfare: A PLA Navy ‘Assassin’s Mace’ Capability 2., by Andrew Erickson, Lyle Goldstein, and William Murray, China Maritime Studies Institute, Naval War College, 2009.

3. Hammerhead, Orca, SSGN, by David Strachan, Strikepod Systems, June 1, 2021.

4. “Operation Eminent Shield: The Advent of Unmanned Distributed Maritime Operations,” by David Strachan, CIMSEC, April 9, 2019.

5. “Prepare For Autonomous Undersea Conflict,” by David Strachan, CIMSEC, September 23, 2019.

Jon Frerichs is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Alexia Bouallagui.