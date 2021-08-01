By Jon Frerichs

Former Army Captain Anjanay Kumar joins the program to discuss his Army Mad Scientist fictional intelligence article that is grounded in a rich historical foundation of Chinese history and combined with a believable twist on current events and how a crisis with China could be lost before the conflict ever begins.

Sea Control 266 – The U.S. Joint Force’s Defeat Before Conflict

Links

1. “The U.S. Joint Force’s Defeat Before Conflict”, by Anjanay Kumar, The US Army Mad Scientist Lab, April 19, 2021.

