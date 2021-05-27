Sea Control 253 – The Future of European Seapower with Dr. Jeremy Stöhs and Dr. Henrik Breitenbauch

By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Jeremy Stöhs and Dr. Henrik Breitenbauch join the program to discuss European naval power in the wake of the Cold War and what the future holds, to include Techflation, personnel problems, missile gaps, and more!

