By Andrea Howard

Retired Navy Captain Jim Bryant joins the program to discuss the history of the Thresher-class of submarines, the technical innovations in the class, and revelations from the recent release of documents regarding the loss of USS Thresher in 1963.

Download Sea Control 249 – Revelations from the USS Thresher with Capt. Jim Bryant (ret.)

Links

1. “Navy Release Latest Round of USS Thresher Documents,” USNI News, February 4, 2021.

Andrea Howard is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.