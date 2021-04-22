By Jon Frerichs

Tania Latici joins the podcast to discuss her report published by the European Parliamentary Research Service, “Charting a Course Through Stormy Waters: The EU as a Maritime Security Actor.” She enlightens us regarding the role that the EU plays in maritime security affairs both at home and abroad. EU naval forces, complimentary of NATO, will undoubtedly increase their role in securing the maritime commons in the years to come.

Download Sea Control 243 – Charting a Course Through Stormy Waters with Tania Latici

Links

1. “Charting a Course Through Stormy Waters: The EU as a Maritime Security Actor,” by Tania Latici, Branislav Stanicek, and Eric Pichon; European Parliamentary Research Service, February 2021.

Jon Frerichs is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.