Red Sea Topic Week Kicks Off on CIMSEC

By Dmitry Filipoff

For the next two weeks, CIMSEC will be featuring analysis submitted in response to our call for articles on the crisis in the Red Sea.

The Red Sea has become arguably the most hotly contested maritime region in the world. A vital maritime chokepoint is being fought over by a coalition of naval powers and a heavily armed Iranian proxy group, the Houthis. These events offer useful lessons on the exercise of naval power, as well as the crisis decision-making of militaries, commercial firms, and nation-states.

Below are the articles and authors that will feature during the topic week. This list will be updated further submissions as the topic week unfolds.

“Evaluating the Naval Response to the Red Sea Crisis,” by Colin Barnard

“Panda Express: A Proposed Convoy Operation in the Red Sea,” by Clay Robinson

“Naval Interoperability and NATO’s Naval Presence: Lessons from the Red Sea,” by CDR Augusto Conte, Spanish Navy, and Gonzalo Vázquez

“Basing U.S. Ships in Nearby Waters to Counter Threats in the Red Sea,” by Michael D. Purzycki

“China’s Calculated Inaction in the Red Sea Crisis,” by David Scott

Dmitry Filipoff is CIMSEC’s Director of Online Content. Contact him at Content@cimsec.org.

Featured Image: The Red Sea as seen from space. (NASA photo)