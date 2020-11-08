By Andrea Howard
Sea Control welcomes Dr. Steve Goff, an Emergency Management Specialist for the United States Coast Guard, to discuss the maritime forces’ budding relationship with the newest arm of the Department of Defense: the Space Force!
Sea Control 210 – The Space Force and the Coast Guard with Dr. Steve Goff
Links
“The U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Space Force: An Essential Partnership in Maritime Security,” Dr. Steven Goff, U.S. Naval Institute Blog, October 13, 2020.
“The Guardians of Space: Organizing America’s Space Assets for the Twenty-First Century,” Cynthia McKinley, Aerospace Power Journal, January 2000.
