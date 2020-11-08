By Andrea Howard

Sea Control welcomes Dr. Steve Goff, an Emergency Management Specialist for the United States Coast Guard, to discuss the maritime forces’ budding relationship with the newest arm of the Department of Defense: the Space Force!

Sea Control 210 – The Space Force and the Coast Guard with Dr. Steve Goff

Links

Seacontrol@cimsec.org Andrea Howard is a Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at