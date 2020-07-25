By Jared Samuelson

**SPOILER ALERT** Ships (not boats)! Surface Warfare Officers! Metaphorical SWO jackets! The Texas National Security Review’s Executive Editor and retired Navy Surface Warfare Officer Doyle Hodges joins the program to discuss the new film Greyhound from the perspective of a retired destroyer captain. “Meet her!”

Download Sea Control 190 – Greyhound with Doyle Hodges

Links

1. The Texas National Security Review

2. “Horns of a Dilemma” Podcast

3. The Good Shepherd by C.S. Forester

Jared Samuelson is the Senior Producer of the Sea Control Podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

