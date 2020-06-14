Podcast

Sea Control 182 – In the Shadows of Ultra with Keith Bird and Jason Hines

By Jared Samuelson

Historians Keith Bird and Jason Hines join the program to discuss the development of wireless telegraphy on warships, British use of wireless command-and-control, the oft-neglected German naval intelligence failures in the First World War, and the encryption war at sea, all part of their award-winning 2018 paper, In the Shadow of Ultra: A Reappraisal of German Naval Communications Intelligence in 1914-1918.

Links

1. In the Shadow of Ultra: A Reappraisal of German Naval Communications Intelligence in 1914-1918 by Keith Bird and Jason Hines, The Northern Mariner/Le marin du nord. XXVIII (2, 2018). 97-117
3.Room 40: British Naval Intelligence, 1914–1918by Patrick Bessly, Harcourt, 1983
7. “Ludwig Föppl: A Bavarian Cryptanalyst on the Western Front,” by Martin Samuels, Cryptologia, 2016

8. The Ultra Secret, by Frederick William Winterbotham, Harper & Row, 1974

Jared Samuelson is the Senior Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at seacontrol@cimsec.org.

