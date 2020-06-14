Sea Control 182 – In the Shadows of Ultra with Keith Bird and Jason Hines

By Jared Samuelson
Historians Keith Bird and Jason Hines join the program to discuss the development of wireless telegraphy on warships, British use of wireless command-and-control, the oft-neglected German naval intelligence failures in the First World War, and the encryption war at sea, all part of their award-winning 2018 paper, In the Shadow of Ultra: A Reappraisal of German Naval Communications Intelligence in 1914-1918.
