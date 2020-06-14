Sea Control 182 – In the Shadows of Ultra with Keith Bird and Jason Hines

By Jared Samuelson

Historians Keith Bird and Jason Hines join the program to discuss the development of wireless telegraphy on warships, British use of wireless command-and-control, the oft-neglected German naval intelligence failures in the First World War, and the encryption war at sea, all part of their award-winning 2018 paper, In the Shadow of Ultra: A Reappraisal of German Naval Communications Intelligence in 1914-1918.

In the Shadow of Ultra: A Reappraisal of German Naval Communications Intelligence in 1914-1918 by Keith Bird and Jason Hines, The Northern Mariner/Le marin du nord. XXVIII (2, 2018). 97-117 1.

Very Special Intelligence: The Story of the Admiralty’s Operational Intelligence Centre 1939-1945 by Patrick Beesly, Seaforth Publishing, 2015 2.

Sins of Omission and Commission: A Reassessment of the Role of Intelligence in the Battle of Jutland , ” by Jason Hines, Journal of Military History, 2008 6. “

Ludwig Föppl: A Bavarian Cryptanalyst on the Western Front ,” by Martin Samuels, Cryptologia, 2016 7. “

8. The Ultra Secret, by Frederick William Winterbotham, Harper & Row, 1974

