Sea Control 174 – Operation Megaphone

By Jared Samuelson

Ever hear the story about the time the Canadian Navy conducted a maritime raid to recover Canadian Army equipment, a.k.a Operation Megaphone? We’ve got it for you! Former Chief of the Maritime Staff VADM Drew Robertson (ret.), CAPT Ian Parker (ret.), and CAPT Norm Jolin (ret.) join me (@jwsc03) to recount the taking of the Soviet-built cargo vessel GTS Katie and the recovery of a Canadian Army battlegroup’s worth of equipment.

Photos from the Collection of Capt. Norm Jolin (ret.)

Athabaskan during Op Megaphone
HCMS Athabaskan and Sea King helicopter in trail of GTS Katie, August 3, 2000
Sea King insertion of boarding party to GTS Katie under helm with HCMS Athabaskan in trail, August 3, 2000
A marked map of the St. Lawrence River (provided by VADM Drew Robertson (ret.))

Jared Samuelson is the Senior Producer of the Sea Control Podcast. Contact him at seacontrol@cimsec.org.

