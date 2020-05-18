By Jared Samuelson

Ever hear the story about the time the Canadian Navy conducted a maritime raid to recover Canadian Army equipment, a.k.a Operation Megaphone? We’ve got it for you! Former Chief of the Maritime Staff VADM Drew Robertson (ret.), CAPT Ian Parker (ret.), and CAPT Norm Jolin (ret.) join me (@jwsc03) to recount the taking of the Soviet-built cargo vessel GTS Katie and the recovery of a Canadian Army battlegroup’s worth of equipment.

Sea Control 174 – Operation Megaphone

Links

3. GTS Katie Finally Arrives

Photos from the Collection of Capt. Norm Jolin (ret.)

Jared Samuelson is the Senior Producer of the Sea Control Podcast. Contact him at seacontrol@cimsec.org.

