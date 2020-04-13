By Jared Samuelson

If you’re a naval integration fan, this episode is for you! Dr. Bruce Gudmundsson, a military historian with the Military Learning Gateway,* and career Marine infantryman Tim Powledge join Jared to break down Operation Albion. As World War I wound down, the Germans launched an assault on the Baltic Islands in an attempt to knock the Russian Empire from the war. The resulting was the most successful amphibious operation of World War I.

Sea Control 168 – Operation Albion with Dr. Bruce Gudmundsson and Tim Powledge

Links

Operation Albion: the German Conquest of the Baltic Islands

Military Learning Gateway

*Correction: An earlier version of this post indicated that Dr. Bruce Gudmundsson was a full-time historian with Marine Corps University, which was no longer the case as of 2017.

Jared Samuelson is the Senior Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at seacontrol@podcast.org.

