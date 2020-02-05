By Jared Samuleson

In 1986, at the height of the Cold War, GI Joe released an episode featuring the @USSConstitution rescuing the Atlantic Fleet from the rogue battleship USS Montana. In this first collaboration between Sea Control and @USNAmuseum, Angry Staff Officer (@pptsapper), and Claude Berube (@cgberube) break down the episode and its historical origins. In part 2, Dr. Berube interviews the show’s writer, David Carren.

Download Sea Control 156 – Sink the Montana! Part 1

Download Sea Control 156 – Sink the Montana! Part 2

Jared Samuelson is the producer of CIMSEC’s Sea Control podcast. Contact him at seacontrol@cimsec.org.

