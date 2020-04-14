By LT Akshat Patel
We are extremely excited to announce the founding of a CIMSEC chapter in the hometown of Admiral Hyman G. Rickover – the “Father of the American Nuclear Navy.” In keeping with Admiral Rickover’s legacy, the founder and first president of the Chicago chapter is also a nuclear submariner!
If you are in the Chicago area, get in touch!
President: LT Akshat Patel
Contact: chicago@cimsec.org
LT Akshat Patel is a Submarine Warfare Officer in the U.S. Navy. He attended Boston University on a Reserve Officers’ Training Corps scholarship and earned a B.A. in Economics. He is currently an instructor at the U.S. Navy’s only boot camp and previously served aboard the USS HAWAII for three years. His primary interests are undersea warfare, geopolitics, and management consulting.
Featured Image: Chicago skyline (Wikimedia Commons)
One thought on “Announcing The New Chicago CIMSEC Chapter”
Lt Patel, Heartiest congratulations on starting a new chapter and fittingly naming it after Adm Hyman Rickover. Just last week I wrote a brief piece on his visit to an Indian submarine in HongKong in December 1982. Meeting him on board was an experience and he was everything he was reputed to be.