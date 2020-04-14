Announcing The New Chicago CIMSEC Chapter

By LT Akshat Patel

We are extremely excited to announce the founding of a CIMSEC chapter in the hometown of Admiral Hyman G. Rickover – the “Father of the American Nuclear Navy.” In keeping with Admiral Rickover’s legacy, the founder and first president of the Chicago chapter is also a nuclear submariner!

If you are in the Chicago area, get in touch!

President: LT Akshat Patel

Contact: chicago@cimsec.org

To learn more about CIMSEC’s membership activities reach us at membership@cimsec.org. Not a CIMSEC member? Sign up here for free!

LT Akshat Patel is a Submarine Warfare Officer in the U.S. Navy. He attended Boston University on a Reserve Officers’ Training Corps scholarship and earned a B.A. in Economics. He is currently an instructor at the U.S. Navy’s only boot camp and previously served aboard the USS HAWAII for three years. His primary interests are undersea warfare, geopolitics, and management consulting.

Featured Image: Chicago skyline (Wikimedia Commons)

Share this: Email

Tumblr

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...