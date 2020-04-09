Announcing Project Trident: The Future of International Maritime Security

By Jimmy Drennan
Are you interested in shaping the future of international maritime security? This Spring, CIMSEC will give you that opportunity with Project Trident – a year-long collaboration with influential partners in the maritime community.
Project Trident will feature seven broad topics, each presented by a partner organization in the form of a call for articles, to address multiple perspectives on maritime security. We want to hear your voices: international, disruptive, and seasoned; from academia, industry, government, and military. Topics will range from Emerging Technologies, to Infrastructure and Trade, and even a Fiction Contest! See our partners and topics below.
Future Trends and Themes
Maritime Infrastructure and Trade – Maersk Line, Limited
Maritime Security in Fiction – U.S. Naval Institute
Maritime Cybersecurity – Cyber Nation Central
Emerging Technologies – (Partnership pending)
Regional Perspectives
Regional Maritime Security Strategies –Yokosuka Center for Asia Pacific Studies
Strategic Chokepoints and Littorals – The Brute Krulak Center at Marine Corps University
Ocean Governance and Environmental Protection – Stable Seas
Stay tuned for the first call for articles on Chokepoints and Littorals presented by Marine Corps University’s Brute Krulak Center for Innovation and Creativity. The future of international maritime security begins this Spring…with YOU!
Jimmy Drennan is the President of CIMSEC. Contact him at President@cimsec.org.