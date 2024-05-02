Sea Control 515 – A New Age of Naval Power with Dr. Alessio Patalano

By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Alessio Patalano joins the program to discuss his article for TIME, “The New Age of Naval Power.” Alessio is a professor in the Department of War Studies at King’s College London.

Links

1. “The New Age of Naval Power,” by Alessio Patalano, TIME, March 5, 2024.

