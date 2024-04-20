By Jared Samuelson
Dr. Cathryn Pearce joins the program to discuss myths and realities around Cornish Wreckers of the 18th and 19th centuries. Cathryn is a Senior Lecturer at the University of Portsmouth. She is a member of the Port Towns and Urban Cultures research team, Chair of the British Commission for Maritime History, and a Vice-President of the Society for Nautical Research.
Download Sea Control 511 – Cornish Wrecking with Dr. Cathryn Pearce
1. Cornish Wrecking 1700-1860 – Reality and Popular Myth, by Cathryn Pearce, The Boydell Press, 2010.
Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.
This episode was edited and produced by William McQuiston.