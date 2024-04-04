Sea Control 507 – Islamic Maritime Law with Emilia Justyna Powell and Michael Atkins

By Nate Miller

The program is joined by Dr. Emilia Justyna Powell and Michael Atkins to discuss Islamic maritime law. Emelia is a professor of political science and a concurrent professor of law at the University of Notre Dame. Michael is a JAG officer in the U.S. Coast Guard.

Links

1. Islamic Law and International Law: Peaceful Resolution of Disputes, by Emilia Justyna Powell, Oxford University Press, 2022.

2. The Peaceful Resolution of Territorial & Maritime Disputes, by Emilia Justyna Powell and Krista E. Wiegand, Oxford University Press, 2023.

3. “Ghosts of Kosovo: A Test for International Criminal Law in the Balkans,” by Michael Atkins, The Willamette Journal of International Law and Dispute Resolution, January 2022.

4. “Regulations Usher in Era of Cleaner Emissions at Sea,” by Michael Atkins, American Bar Association, Environmental Enforcement and Crimes, April 20,2022.

5. Sea Control 461 – Peaceful Resolution of Territorial and Maritime Disputes with Dr. Emilia Justyna Powell and Dr. Krista Wiegand, by Nathan Miller, CIMSEC, September 10, 2023.

Nathan Miller is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast and produced this episode. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.