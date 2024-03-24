Sea Control 504 – Chinese Maritime Interests in the Indian Ocean with Commodore Venugopal Vengalil

By Nathan Miller

Commodore Venugopal Vengalil joins the program to discuss China’s maritime interests in the Indian Ocean.

Commodore Vengalil graduated from National Defense Academy and was commissioned into Indian Navy in 1979. He is a specialist in Anti-Submarine Warfare and Mine Countermeasures. Among various assignments, he was the Naval Officer in Charge, Mumbai, prior to his retirement in 2007. Post retirement he worked as the head of shipping operations for a logistics company in Oman for five years and was fully involved in overseeing naval ships on anti-piracy patrol.

He is an alumnus of Defense Services Staff College Wellington, College of Naval Warfare, Mumbai, and Asia Pacific Centre for Security Studies, Honolulu, U.S. He writes in various forums on Maritime security issues. He is a distinguished member of Chennai Centre for China Studies.

Links

1. “Assessment of Chinese Maritime Interests in Indian Ocean Region,” by Commodore Venugopal Vengalil, Chennai Centre for China Studies, December 7, 2023.

2. Commodore Venugopal Vengali’s X Feed.

