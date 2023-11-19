Sea Control 481 – Logistics Interdiction in Taiwan Unification Campaigns with Michael Hugos and Dr. Ed Salo

By Nathan Miller

Michael Hugos and our very own Dr. Ed Salo join the program to discus their recent article for War on the Rocks entitled, “Logistics interdiction for Taiwan Unification Campaigns.”

Ed is Associate Director of Heritage Studies, Associate Professor of History, Historic Preservationist, and Associate Chair at Arkansas State University. He is also the Director of Outreach for CIMSEC and Co-Host and Associate Producer for the Sea Control Podcast. Michael Hugos is the Co-Founder of SCM Globe, a supply chain modeling and simulation company.

1. “Logistics interdiction for Taiwan Unification Campaigns,” by Jacob Maywald, Benjamin Hazen, Edward Salo, and Michael Hugos, War on the Rocks, August 21, 2023.

