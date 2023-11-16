By Nathan Miller

Dr. Rosemary Ricciardelli joins the podcast to discuss the impact of ill-fitting immersion suits on women seafarers. Dr. Ricciardelli is the Research Chair of Safety, Security, and Wellness at the Fisheries and Marine Institute of Memorial University of Newfoundland. She researches gender, risk, and public safety at sea.

Download Sea Control 480 – Ill-Fitting Immersion Suits with Dr. Rosemary Ricciardelli

Links

1. “Ethnographic and lived experience of cold-water immersion: The compromised survival of women at sea due to ill-fitting immersion suits.” by Rosemary Ricciardelli and Heather Carnahan, Journal of Maritime Research, February 6, 2023.

Nathan Miller is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast, and edited and produced this episode. Contact the Sea Control team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.