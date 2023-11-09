By Nathan Miller

Thord Are Iversen has been publishing as The Lookout since 2021. He joins the program to discuss the battle for the Black Sea. Thord is an independent defense analyst and former officer in the Royal Norwegian Navy, with experience both afloat and ashore. He has had a lifelong interest in military history and operations, and defense and security policy.

Download Sea Control 478 – A Sober Analysis of Ukrainian Success in the Black Sea with Thord Are Iversen

Links

1. “On Understanding the Naval War,” by Thord Are Iversen, Reports by T.A. Iversen, October 5, 2023.

2. Reports by T.A. Iversen.

Nathan Miller is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Andrew Frame.