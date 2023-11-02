By Jared Samuelson

Author Julie Cook joins the program to discuss her book about the Titanic disaster and its impact on the families left behind: The Titanic and the City of Widows It Left Behind – The Forgotten Victims of the Fatal Voyage. Julie has been a journalist for over 20 years. She writes regularly for titles such as The Daily Mail, The Sun, The Telegraph, Bella, Red online and more.

Download Sea Control 476 – Titanic and the City of Widows with Julie Cook

Links

1. The Titanic and the City of Widows It Left Behind – The Forgotten Victims of the Fatal Voyage, by Julie Cook, Pen and Sword History, April 6, 2020.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Andrew Frame.