By Walker Mills

The program is joined by Dr. Toshi Yoshihara, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments, and an adjunct professor in the Security Studies Program at Georgetown University. He discusses his latest book, Mao’s Army Goes to Sea: The Island Campaigns and the Founding of China’s Navy. He is also the co-author of Red Star Over the Pacific: China’s Rise and the Challenge to U.S. Maritime Strategy.

Download Sea Control 475 – Island Campaigns and the Founding of the PLA Navy with Dr. Toshi Yoshihara

Walker Mills is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Brian Kurukulasuriya.