Sea Control 473 – Doctrine Man, Leadership, and Superheroes with Steve Leonard

By Nathan Miller

Steve Leonard, aka Doctrine Man, joins the podcast to discuss his latest book about superheroes and leadership. Among his many roles and accomplishments, he is a Senior Assistant Dean and Professor of Practice at the University of Kansas School of Business, a former senior military strategist, a senior fellow at the Modern War Institute at West Point, and a prolific writer.

1. Power Up: Leadership, Character, and Conflict Beyond the Superhero Multiverse, edited by Steven Leonard, Jonathan Klug, Kelsey Cipolla and Jon Niccum, Casemate, 2023.

