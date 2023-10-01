Sea Control 467 – The Spanish Armada with Colin Martin

By Nathan Miller

Dr. Colin Martin joins the program to discuss the seminal work he co-authored with Geoffrey Parker entitled Armada: The Spanish Enterprise and England’s Deliverance in 1588.

Colin Martin was Reader in Maritime Archaeology at St Andrews University and has directed excavations on six shipwrecks, including three armada shipwrecks.

1. Armada: The Spanish Enterprise and England’s Deliverance in 1588, by Colin Martin and Geoffrey Parker, Yale University Press, 2023.

