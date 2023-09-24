By Nathan Miller

Omar Pimentel and Edward Jenner join the program to discuss their recent paper for the Center for Global Security Research entitled, Uncharted Waters: Assessing China’s Intentions to Deploy Floating Nuclear Power Plants in the South China Sea.

Omar Pimentel is currently working with the Defense Innovation Unit and has previously worked at NASA Headquarters’ Office of Technology Policy and Strategy (OTPS), and in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Edward Jenner is a Postdoctoral Scholar at the UC Institute on Global Conflict and Cooperation and was also a Senior Reactor Operator at the Irvine Reactor Facility.

Download Sea Control 465 – China’s Floating Nuclear Power Plants with Omar Pimentel and Edward Jenner



1. Uncharted Waters: Assessing China’s Intentions to Deploy Floating Nuclear Power Plants in the South China Sea, by Jonathan Deemer, Omar Pimentel, Mi Jin Ryu, Miku Yamada, and Edward Jenner, Center for Global Security Research, June 2023.

Nathan Miller is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast, and edited and produced this episode. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.