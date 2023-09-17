By Alexia Bouallagui

Giovanni Cremonini joins the program to discuss the update to the EU Maritime Security Strategy. Cremonini is the Head of the Sector for Maritime Security in the Security and Defense Policy Directorate of the European Union External Action Service.

Download Sea Control 463 – EU Maritime Security with Giovanni Cremonini

Links

1. “Joint communication on the update of the EU Maritime Security Strategy and its Action Plan: An enhanced EU Maritime Security Strategy for evolving maritime threats,” by EU Directorate-General for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, March 10, 2023.

Alexia Bouallagui is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

Brendan Costello edited and produced this episode.