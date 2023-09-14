By Nathan Miller

Dr. Daniel Abed-Navandi joins the program to discuss the book he co-authored with Georg Glaeser entitled, Ecosystems of the Mediterranean Sea: A Photographic Dive.

Dr. Daniel Abed-Navandi is deputy director and curator in Vienna’s Haus des Meeres – Aqua Terra Zoo, and a marine biology lecturer at the Department of Evolutionary Biology at the University of Vienna.

Download Sea Control 462 – Ecosystems of the Mediterranean Sea with Daniel Abed-Navandi



Links

1. Ecosystems of the Mediterranean Sea: A Photographic Dive, by Daniel Abed-Navandi and Georg Glaeser, Springer, 2023.

