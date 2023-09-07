Sea Control 460 – Hulks of the Hamoaze with Emma Haddon

By Jared Samuelson

Emma Haddon joins the program to discuss her dissertation, “The Hulks of the Hamoaze: A Study of the Receiving Ships of Plymouth during the Napoleonic Wars.” For her work, Haddon won the 2022 Masters Dissertation Prize from The British Commission for Maritime History.

1. “The Hulks of the Hamoaze: a Study of the Receiving Ships of Plymouth during the Napoleonic Wars,” by Emma Haddon, University of Portsmouth, July 25, 2022.

