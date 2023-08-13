By Nathan Miller

Will Sofrin joins the program to discuss his book All Hands on Deck. The book is about his experiences during an epic sail on the tall ship, Rose, from Newport, RI to San Diego, CA.

Will Sofrin is a master shipwright, former professional tall ship sailor, and has taught at MIT. He has sailed over thirty thousand miles in his career.

Download Sea Control 453 – All Hands on Deck with Will Sofrin

Links

1. willsofrin.com.

2. All Hands on Deck, by Will Sofrin, Abrams Press, 2023.

Nathan Miller hosted and produced this episode. Contact the Sea Control team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.