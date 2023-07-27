By Walker Mills

Sea Control is joined by guests Major Kristen Heiserman, USAF; Dr. Ryan Burke, a professor at the U.S. Air Force Academy; and Lieutenant Commander Adrienne Hopper from the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). We discuss a pair of articles by our guests arguing for greater integration of the NOAA fleet with the Department of Defense’s Arctic operations, and how leveraging the NOAA fleet can enhance Arctic security.

Download Sea Control 448 – Integrating NOAA Into DoD’s Arctic Operations

Links

1. “White Hulls in the North: The Case for Tapping Unused Federal Resources in the Arctic,” by Kristen M. Heiserman and Ryan Burke, Modern Warfare Institute, December 12, 2022.

2. “Bridging the Gap: How the United States Can Immediately Address It’s Arctic Capability Limitations,” by Adrienne Hopper and Ryan Burke, Modern Warfare Institute, June 22, 2022.

3. National Strategy for the Arctic Region, the White House, October 2022.

4. Sea Control 250: Dr. Joshua Tallis on Arctic Security, by Walker Mills, CIMSEC, May 16, 2021.

5. “Why the US is Losing the Race for the Arctic and What to Do About It,” by Josh Caldon, CIMSEC, April 13, 2023.

6. US Air Force Academy Institute for Future Conflict.

7. Modern Warfare Institute Project 6633.

8. Dr. Ryan Burke, University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Walker Mills is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Jim Jarvie.