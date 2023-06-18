Sea Control 437 – Kaliningrad: Perception and Reality with Dr. Steve Wills

By Jared Samuelson

The Center for Maritime Strategy’s Navalist, Dr. Steve Wills, joins us to discuss perception and reality as it relates to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. Steve is a Research Scientist with CNA’s Strategy and Policy Analysis Program. As a Navy historian, his research interests include the history of U.S. Navy strategy development over the Cold War and immediate post-Cold War eras, and the post-World War II Navy surface fleet.

Links

1. “Kaliningrad: Impregnable Fortress or ‘Russian Alamo?,’” by Dr. Steve Wills, CNA, May 15, 2023.

2. Sea Control 211 – Bursting A2/AD Bubbles with Robert Dalsjӧ & Michael Jonsson, by Jared Samuelson, CIMSEC, November 15, 2020.

3. Sea Control 168 – Operation Albion with Dr. Bruce Gudmundsson and Tim Powledge, by Jared Samuelson, CIMSEC, April 13, 2020.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Brendan Costello.