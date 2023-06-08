By Jared Samuelson

Dita Liliansa joins the program to discuss her article for the interpreter, a Lowy Institute publication, entitled, “Could Indonesia legally stop transit by nuclear-powered AUKUS subs?” Liliansa is an Ocean Law and Policy Researcher at the National University of Singapore Centre for International Law.

Sea Control 434 – Can Indonesia Stop the Transit of AUKUS Subs with Dita Liliansa

Links

1. “Could Indonesia legally stop transit by nuclear-powered AUKUS subs? by Dita Liliansa, The Interpreter, March 21, 2023.

2. “The Strategic Littoral Geography of Southeast Asia,” by Pete McPhail, Arthur Speyer, Bret Rodgers, Steve Ostrosky, Jesse Burns, and Dan Marquis, CIMSEC, June 4, 2020.

3. Dita Liliansa’s Twitter Feed.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

Brendan Costello edited and produced this episode.