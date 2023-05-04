By Jared Samuelson

Luke Coffey and Dr. Can Kaspoğlu, both of the Hudson Institute, discuss the changing strategic environment in the Black Sea. They co-authored a report for the Hudson Institute titled: “A New Black Sea Strategy for a New Black Sea Reality.”

Download Sea Control 429 – “A New Black Sea Reality” with Luke Coffey and Dr. Can Kaspoğlu



Links

1. “A New Black Sea Strategy for a New Black Sea Reality,” Luke Coffey and Can Kaspoğlu, Hudson Institute, February 21, 2023.

2. Sea Control 180 – Narrow Seas: The Black Sea with Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges (ret.), Jared Samuelson, CIMSEC, May 31, 2020.

3. Sea Control 295 — Russia’s Caspian Flotilla with MIDN 1/C Benoit Gorgemans, Jared Samuelson, CIMSEC, November 21, 2021.

4. Sea Control 339 – The Montreux Convention with Mark Nevitt, Marie Williams, CIMSEC, April 24, 2022.

5. Sea Control 355 – The War at Sea with Dr. Seth Cropsey, Jared Samuelson, CIMSEC, June 19, 2022.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

Jonathan Selling edited and produced today’s episode.