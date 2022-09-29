By Jared Samuelson

Abhijit Singh joins Sea Control to discuss India’s changing relationship with South Korea and the opportunities it presents, particularly in the maritime domain. Abhijit Singh is a former naval officer and Senior Fellow at Observer Research Foundation who heads ORF’s Maritime Policy Initiative.

Download Sea Control 384 – India’s Changing Relationship with South Korea with Abhijit Singh

Links

1. “Revitalization of strategic ties between India and Korea – Assessing the possibilities of maritime partnerships,” by Abhijit Singh, ORF Online, July 8, 2022.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Nathan Miller.