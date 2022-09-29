Sea Control 383 – Regaining the High Ground for Naval Aviation with Bryan Clark

By Jared Samuelson

Bryan Clark rejoins the podcast to discuss his Hudson Institute report on what naval aviation can do to regain its edge as it eyes a nascent Chinese threat. Bryan is a Senior Fellow and Director, Center for Defense Concepts and Technology at Hudson Institute.

Links

1. “Regaining the High Ground Against China: A Plan to Achieve US Naval Aviation Superiority This Decade,” by Bryan Clark and Timothy A. Walton, Hudson Institute, April 2022.

2. “Sea Control 204 – American Sea Power at a Crossroads with Bryan Clark and Tim Walton,” by Jared Samuelson, CIMSEC, October 6, 2020.

3. “Sea Control 272 – Changing the Navy’s Force Generation Model with Bryan Clark and Bryan McGrath,” by Jared Samuelson, CIMSEC, September 2, 2021.

