Sea Control 370 – NATO’s Shifting Approach to Strategic Stability, Defense, and Deterrence with Nicolò Fasola

New co-host Zsofia Wolford is joined by Nicolò Fasola, former Junior Eisenhower Fellow at NATO’s Defense College and Doctoral Researcher at the University of Birmingham, to discuss the new Strategic Concept, the future of arms control, and NATO’s new defense and deterrence posture. They will also explore the limitations of the new concept and the challenges member states will face in its implementation in the years ahead.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, the security environment of NATO and Europe has changed significantly, prompting the Alliance to propose significant changes to its force posture, increasing its troops from 40,000 to 300,000 on its Eastern Flank. During the latest NATO Summit at the end of June, NATO also adopted a new Strategic Concept after 12 years in which it becomes clear that we will see changes not only to the Alliance’s defense and deterrence posture but to its approach to strategic stability and arms control.

Links

1. NATO 2022 Strategic Concept.

Zsófia Wolford is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Alexia Bouallagui.