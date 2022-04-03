By Alexia Bouallagui

Marianne Peron-Doise joins host, editor and producer Alexia Bouallagui to discuss the Crimario Project and France’s role in the Indo-Pacific. Below are English and French episode versions of the conversation.

Marianne Peron-Doise is Political Advisor to Crimario and a Senior Research Fellow at Instit de Recherche Strategique de l’Ecole Militaire, Paris and Associate Research Fellow at Institut de Relations Internationales et Strategiques. She also teaches a class in Maritime Security at SciencesPo Paris and Universite catholique, Lille.

Sea Control 333 – Crimario: France, the EU and the Indo-Pacific (English Version)

Sea Control 333 – Crimario: France, the EU and the Indo-Pacific (French Version)

Links

1. “Promote maritime domain awareness through information sharing and capacity building,” CRIMARIO, Expertise France, 2019.

Alexia Bouallagui is Co-Host and producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.