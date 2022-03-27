By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Alexander Lott joins the program to discuss the Russian naval blockade in the Sea of Azov. Dr. Lott is a postdoctoral fellow at the Norwegian Centre for the Law of the Sea, University of Tromsø.

Download Sea Control 331 – Russia’s Naval Blockade with Dr. Alexander Lott

Links

1. “Russia’s Blockade in the Sea of Asov: A Call for Relief Shipments for Mariupol,” by Dr. Alexander Lott, EJIL: Talk! Blog of the European Journal of International Law, March 14, 2022.

2. The Estonian Straits (International Straits of the World), by Alexander Lott, Brill – Nijhoff, April 5, 2018.

3. “Implications of Hybrid Warfare for the Order of the Oceans,” by Alexander Lott, CIMSEC, August 3, 2020.

4. San Remo Manual on International Law Applicable to Armed Conflicts at Sea, June 12, 1994.

5. IMO Council decisions on Black Sea and Sea of Azov situation, March 11, 2022.

6. Montreux Convention, July 20, 1936.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Jonathan Selling.