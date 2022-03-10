By Jared Samuelson

Cornell Overfield joins the program to discuss the difficulty of conducting FONOPs in the Russian and Canadian Arctic. Cornell is an analyst at the Center for Naval Analyses.

Download Sea Control 326 – The Futility of Arctic FONOPs with Cornell Overfield

Links

1. “FONOP in Vain: The Legal Logics of a U.S. Navy FONOP in the Canadian or Russian Arctic,” by Cornell Overfield, Arctic Yearbook, 2021.

2. “The “Polar Sea” Voyage and the Northwest Passage Dispute,” by Philip J. Briggs, Armed Forces & Society, Vol. 16, No. 3, Spring 1990.

3. “Could a Kiwi Sailor’s Northwest Passage Transit Break the Legal Ice Between Canada and the US?,” by Cornell Overfield, lawfareblog, September 25, 1990.

4. “The forgotten cruise of the SS Manhattan,” by Jim Coogan, Cape Cod Times, September 1, 2009.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Jonathan Selling.