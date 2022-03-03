By Andrea Howard

CAPT Robert Herbert, USN (Ret.) joins the program to discuss his article in the January 2022 edition of USNI Proceedings entitled, “Embrace the F-Word.” He retired in 2021 from the U.S. Naval Academy faculty, where he served as the Robert T. Herres distinguished military professor of ethics. He previously served for 26 years as a Naval Special Warfare officer and commanded SEAL Delivery Vehicle Team Two, Naval Special Warfare Unit Three, and the Naval Special Warfare Center.

Sea Control 323 – Embrace the F-Word with Roger Herbert

