Sea Control 322 – Marine Corps Infantry’s Role in EABO

By Walker Mills

US Navy officer Jeong Soo Kim joins the program to discuss his recent essay in USNI Proceedings, “Design the Littoral Combat Team Around Its Core Mission.” Kim argues that the Marine Corps should make new Marine Corps organizations less infantry-centric in order to optimize them for Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations (EABO), and talks about the relationship between Navy and Marine Corps engineer units.

Links

