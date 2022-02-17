By Jared Samuelson

Megan Milliken Biven joins the program to discuss the history of the U.S. public dredge fleet and the necessity of dredging to maintain coastlines. Megan is a researcher, gonzo policy maker, and founder of True Transition.

Download Sea Control 319 – Dredging Up the Past with Megan Milliken Biven

Links

1. “Dredging Up the Past,” by Megan Milliken Biven, Current Affairs, May 25, 2020.

