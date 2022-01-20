By Andrea Howard

Sea Control host Andrea Howard talks with CDR BJ Armstrong and Capt. John Freymann about their new book, Developing the Naval Mind. CDR Armstrong and Capt. Freymann are both Permanent Military Professors at the United States Naval Academy, and the conversation covers how their time in Unrestricted Line communities influenced the book, as well as the syllabus in the book and their methods for reading and writing.

Sea Control 311 – Developing the Naval Mind with BJ Armstrong and John Freymann

Links

1. Developing the Naval Mind, by CDR BJ Armstrong and Capt. John Freymann, U.S. Naval Institute Press, 2021.

2. “Cheer Up!! There Is No Naval War College,” by Capt. William Sims, USNI Proceedings, May, 1916.

3. “Damn Exec,” by LCDR Stuart Landersman, 1965

4. “Military Conservatism,” by RADM William Sims, USNI Proceedings, March 1922.

5. Sea Control 241 – The Future of Navy and Marine Corps Learning with John Kroger, by Andrea Howard, CIMSEC, April 15, 2021.

