Sea Control 310 – The Lion & The Mouse with LTC Laura Keenan

By Marie Williams

Lt. Colonel Laura Keenan joins the program to discuss her Strategy Bridge #WritingContest2021 prize-winning article, “The Lion and The Mouse: The Need for Greater U.S. Focus in the Pacific Islands,” and her strategy for the United States to build meaningful partner capacity in the Pacific Island Countries.

Marie Williams is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.